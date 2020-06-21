Few crossings at checkpoints today

There were few crossings at the checkpoints which reopened today for Cypriot citizens and legal residents, CNA reports.

Citing figures from the Interior Ministry it said that up until 3 pm a total of five foreign nationals had crossed from the Turkish occupied to the government controlled areas in order to fly out of Cyprus. Also 39 Turkish Cypriots had crossed, it added.

Moreover 29 Turkish Cypriots and a Bulgarian national went from the government controlled to the Turkish held areas.

Most used the Ayios Dhometios checkpoint, it added.