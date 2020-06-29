News Local Few changes as Cyprus tweaks Group A and B countries

Υπουργός Μεταφορών – Άφιξη πρώτης πτήσης στο αεροδρόμιο Λάρνακας Αεροδρόμιο, Λάρνακα, Κύπρος Ο Υπουργός Μεταφορών, Επικοινωνιών και Έργων κ. Γιάννης Καρούσος παρίσταται στην άφιξη της πρώτης πτήσης στο αεροδρόμιο Λάρνακας. Η πτήση της AEGEAN Airways, η οποία αφίχθηκε από την Αθήνα στις 12.15 μμ, πραγματοποιήθηκε στο πλαίσιο της επαναφοράς της συνδεσιμότητας της Κύπρου με άλλες χώρες. Μετά την άφιξη της πτήσης, ακολούθησαν δηλώσεις προς τα ΜΜΕ. // Transport Minister – Arrival of the first flight at Larnaca airport Airport, Larnaca, Cyprus The Minister of Transport, Communications and Works, Mr Υiannis Karousos, attends the arrival of the first flight at Larnaca Airport. The flight, which was operated by AEGEAN Airways and arrived from Athens at 12.15 pm, was held within the context of restoring Cyprus' connectivity with other countries. After the arrival of the flight, statements to the media followed.

 

The Health Ministry on Monday issued a revised list of countries regarding their epidemiological risk as regards coronavirus for travel purposes, making only minor changes.

Japan was added to Group A and Serbia to Group B. Bulgaria was moved to Group B from A, as had been announced from last week.

Passengers from Group A are not required to present a certificate they have undergone a coronavirus test.

Those from Group B will have to present such a certificate from a recognised lab no older than 72 hours prior to departure. However, passengers who cannot obtain such a certificate in the country of residence will have the option to carry out a test on arrival and cover the cost of 60 euro.

About 300 random tests will also be carried out every day among passengers from both groups of countries.

Only Cypriots and legal residents are allowed to come to Cyprus from countries that are not on either list. They are tested and need to self-isolate.

Classifications are based on the reproduction rate R (t)  for Covid-19, the number of new cases, the number of tests, the mortality rate per 100,000 people, the estimated prevalence and WHO indicators.

Classification of countries based on epidemiological risk is exceptionally dynamic and can change at any given moment as the pandemic develops, the ministry said.

For this reason, new data will be announced and the list will be regularly updated, it added

The countries have been classified as follows:

Group A – Low risk countries

These are countries with R (t) of below 1 and/or small number of new cases (<1/100,000 inhabitants a day)  and/or very low COVID19 mortality  (<5-10/100,000 inhabitants) and/or sporadic cases or cluster of cases according to WHO and /or at least satisfactory tests (>3000 tests/100,000 residents):

  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Croatia
  • Czechia
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Switzerland
  • Japan
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Latvia
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Malta
  • Norway
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • South Korea

Group B – Countries with  possible low risk but with greater doubts compared to Group A 

These are countries with R (t) above 1 and/or new cases of  >1/100,000 people a day and/or increased COVID-19 mortality (>10/100,000 people)  and/or limited lab tests  (<2000 tests/100,000 people) or lack of classification by WHO.

  • Bulgaria
  • Belgium
  • France
  • Ireland
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Lebanon
  • Jordan
  • Netherlands
  • Spain
  • Poland
  • Romania
  • Serbia
  • UAE

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Few changes as Cyprus tweaks Group A and B countries

