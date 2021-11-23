ActivitiesNicosiaFestive Masterclass: traditional Cypriot Christmas pastry

Festive Masterclass: traditional Cypriot Christmas pastry

255285573 1770261263172624 5574210075155209989 N
Enjoy an afternoon full of homemade pastry such as melomakarona, kourapiedes and others.
Master the traditional recipes with a modern twist and take a Christmas box full of festive treats at home.
𝐅𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞, 𝐣𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐭!

Alfa Culinary & Beverage in partnership with Ledra College acts as the City & Guilds London approved center in Cyprus, delivering Culinary and Hospitality Programs.
At the same time, ALFA offers a number of cooking and pastry/artisan Masterclasses and Monthly Seminars, VIP Events as well as Corporate Events such as Team Building Challenges, Cocktail Events and many more.
Reservations required due to the limited number of participants
When Saturday, November 27 from 4pm till 7pm
Where Alfa Culinary & Beverage 57, Digeni Akrita Ave., Ayios Antonios 1070 Nicosia
Tel 22 101 348
By Lisa Liberti
