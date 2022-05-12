NewsLocalFemale soldier dies after accident at National Guard

Female soldier dies after accident at National Guard

During a training driving test taking place within a National Guard camp, a series accident occurred and as a result a 27-year-old female contract soldier was injured.

The girl was rushed to the Nicosia General Hospital where despite the doctors’ efforts she later died.

The other two soldiers who were in the jeep with her were also taken to hospital but were soon released.

An investigation into the causes of the accident has been ordered.

The Defense Ministry expresses deepest condolences to the girl’s family.

