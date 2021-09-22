NewsLocalFemale gynecologist arrested in connection with fake operation

Female gynecologist arrested in connection with fake operation

A 36-year-old female gynecologist based in Limassol has been arrested in connection with a fake operation on a 73-year-old woman from the same town.

Police also said on Wednesday they are investigating a criminal act in violation of the island’s General Health System Law.

In particular, the arrested gynecologist allegedly forged and presented a document and received money through false pretenses.

The fake surgery came to light a few months later when the 73-year-old had to be hospitalized in a private hospital for health issues.

There, she was informed by doctors that she needed the same specific surgery she had undergone from the 36-year-old gynecologist.

Further examinations revealed that the surgery by the 36-year-old doctor was never carried out.

By Annie Charalambous
