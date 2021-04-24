Female employee shouts down kiosk robber in Limassol, he flees

NewsLocalFemale employee shouts down kiosk robber in Limassol, he flees
A kiosk employee in Limassol forced a 20 year old would be robber to flee after shouting as he threatened her with a knife for the money in the till.
Around nine last night, the man first sounded out the place, by coming in, picking something and then saying he had no money to pay for it.
He then left and returned a few minutes later demanding the money in the till under threat of a knife.
The female employee refused and then shouted down the 20 year old who fled the area.
He was found at three in the morning today, arrested and remanded in custody over attempted robbery. Limassol CID is investigating.