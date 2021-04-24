NewsLocalFemale employee shouts down kiosk robber in Limassol, he flees

Female employee shouts down kiosk robber in Limassol, he flees

 

A kiosk employee in Limassol forced a 20 year old would be robber to flee after shouting as he threatened her with a knife for the money in the till.

Around nine last night, the man first sounded out the place, by coming in, picking something and then saying he had no money to pay for it.

He then left and returned a few minutes later demanding the money in the till under threat of a knife.

The female employee refused and then shouted down the 20 year old who fled the area.

He was found at three in the morning today, arrested and remanded in custody over attempted robbery. Limassol CID is investigating.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleSummer weather over weekend with almost 35 inland, dust returns Monday
Next articlePeople forging disabled blue cards in Limassol to get parking space

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros