Fedde Le Grand in Guaba on Sunday, August 15

Fedde Le Grand is considered to be one of the most defining figures in the fast evolving genre of House music. His influence is felt continually throughout the electronic landscape; Fedde’s beats, grooves, melodies, and rhythms surround us all and have done for many years.
He’s been credited countless awards, featured the top half of the acclaimed DJ Mag Top 100 for over a decade and remixed the biggest artists around – from Coldplay, Madonna, will.i.am, Robbie Williams, Everything But The Girl, Fatboy Slim, to Shakira, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, his own all-time musical inspiration Michael Jackson and his long awaited Faithless Remix just see the list continue to grow.

When Sunday August 15th 14:00-21:00

Where Guaba Beach Bar, Limassol

Ticket 20 euro including 1 drink
Reservations Recommended
SMS 96340000 or our Social Media for table reservations.
#Guaba Beach Bar Covid-19 Guidelines#
* To ensure our Guabian’s health and safety, there are a number of precautions we are taking:
* Please note that VIG Areas reservations are always recommended.
* If you wish to move from to a different area, we kindly ask you inform us when reserving to allow us to make sure we can accommodate your needs.
* If for any reason you need to cancel a reservation, we kindly ask you to do so one day prior to our hotline so that other Guabians can enjoy Guaba Beach Bar due to the limited number restrictions.
* Please when reserving your VIG experience give us the exact number of guest which will be joining us & what time you will be arriving. – This will allow us to accommodate everyone to our home.
* We have a 3 meter social distance policy for our Tables, please enjoy your time with your friends at your table.
* We encourage all of our guests to respect the reservation times, since we can’t guarantee entry for late arrivals.
* Please follow the guidelines of the Social Distance measures & respect the people around.

