Fears about lack of delivery men

Restaurants have been concerned due to the changes proposed by the Road Transportation Department aming to regulate the driving of motorcycles with a learner’s permit, an issue that mainly concerns the delivery persons, who due to the pandemic are hard to find anyway.

Businesses are warning of a possible lack of delivery persons if the proposed changes are implemented. In a relevant letter, they also request sufficient time to get ready, asking that the changes be implemented three years after their approval. Otherwise, they are warning of problems to find delivery persons.

On its part the Road Transportation Department noted changes are aiming to provide road safety.

