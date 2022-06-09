FBI, Cyprus police seize servers hosting websites selling personal data of US citizens

In a joint operation with the FBI the Cyprus Police has confiscated servers that hosted websites that sold personal data of American citizens and were a product of hacking.

This is what head of Cyber Crime Unit, Andreas Anastasiades, told CNA on Thursday adding that all the stolen data was being kept on four illegal websites registered to Cypriot IP addresses.

“The operation revealed that around 24 million US citizens had their data stolen though the servers we shut down,” Anastasiades also said.

“Thanks to our cooperation with the FBI, we have now shut down all the servers hosting the illegal websites,” he added.

The special branch of the police was established in September 2007 to combat hacking activities, child pornography, racism and fraud committed via electronic communication and the internet.

Anastasiades also said that the administrator of the website – a Cypriot national – is fully cooperating with the police in the case.

And that the entire operation, which was considered of great importance by the Cyprus police, began six months ago.