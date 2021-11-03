Father’s legal appeal for underaged children vaccination without mother’s consent rejected

Paphos district court has rejected an appeal by a father for his two underaged children to be vaccinated against Covid-19 despite their mother’s objection.

It is the first time such a case was presented before court in Cyprus following the Health Ministry’s green light for children aged 12 and above to be eligible for vaccination.

But the consent of both parents is a must.

In its decision on Tuesday, the Court noted that no testimony was presented before it in the context of the procedure which would allow it to safely conclude that the vaccination of these minors would be in their best interest.

“I point out that the Court cannot make itself an expert on medical issues,” the judge also said before rejecting the father’s request.