The Limassol Assize Court today decided the imprisonment for 16 years of the 58-year-old father who according to the facts of the case, had been repeatedly raping his daughter who had intellectual disabilities.

The girl was staying in a home in Limassol and her father would pick her up once a week, would take her home and proceed with the abominable actions.

It must be noted that the father did not show any remorse for his acts and was charged with rape and incest.