News Local Father suspected of administering drugs to his 11-year-old son

Father suspected of administering drugs to his 11-year-old son

A father was arrested on Friday and detained for four days by the Limassol District Court on suspicion of administering drugs to his 11-year-old son.
According to philenews, a Welfare officer visited the home of a 44-year-old man in Limassol and found his child sleeping on the sofa soiled with feces in a messy room.
The officer realized that something was wrong and decided to take the 11-year-old boy to Limassol General Hospital.
According to philenews, tests on the child’s urine and feces revealed signs of cocaine and marijuana.
The child was then transferred to relatives, while the Police proceeded to arrest the 44-year-old father on Friday night.

By george
Previous articleUPDATE – Denmark reports two cases of blood clots after AstraZeneca shot
Next articleUPDATE- 7.2 quake hits Japan area devastated a decade ago, tsunami alerts lifted (vid)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Teacher’s contract terminated after refusing to take rapid tests

george -
The contract of a Technical Education teacher was terminated on Friday 20/3 by the Educational Service Committee, with immediate effect. He is one of the...
Read more
Local

Police fine 169 citizens and 8 establishments for Covid violations

george -
Cyprus Police fined 169 citizens and 8 establishments for violations of COVID measures in a total of 12.276 checks carried outthe last 24 hours...
Read more
Local

Vaccination Portal opens for 66 and over, do not be picky on shot, authorities say

george -
Vaccination Portal opened Saturday morning for appointments for citizens 66 and over and within the first hour, 6.270 appointments out of 8.934 available were...
Read more
Local

The weather in Cyprus until Tuesday

george -
The weather on Saturday 20/3 will be mostly fine with temperatures reaching 21 C inland, 20 C in coastal areas and 14 C in...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros