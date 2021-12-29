NewsLocalFather shot dead allegedly by son in Souni, Limassol

Father shot dead allegedly by son in Souni, Limassol

Police on Wednesday found a man shot dead in Souni village, Limassol district, and his son is believed to be the perpetrator.

Investigations are ongoing and further information is to be released shortly, police also said.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
