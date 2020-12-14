Father sexually abused daughter with mental disabilities

The Nicosia Permanent Criminal Court sentenced a man to seven years in prison. The 48-year-old man admitted that he had sexually abused his daughter who has mental disabilities.

The offences took place between May and July 2017, against his then minor daughter.

According to the case the victim who is currently 20 was born in 2000 and in 2017 her parents divorced. The victim and her sister were living with the mother and did not have much communication with the father.

Beginning of September 2019, the victim told the school attendant that when her father used to take her home from school he used to watch porn and to a relevant question by the attendant also admitted that he had had sexual intercourse with her father.

The Police and Social services were informed and an arrest warrant was issued against the father.

(philenews)