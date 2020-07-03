Father of woman accountant remanded for Limassol funds embezzlement

The Limassol District Court has remanded in custody for seven days the 73-year-old father of a 49-year-old woman accountant of a Limassol group of companies in relation to a case of forged money transfer orders worth millions of euros, the CNA reports.

According to the written testimony of an expert who is examining the company’s accounts, between the years 2017-2020 a total of 50 forged cheques were issued worth €60,105 in the name of the 73-year-old with no supporting documentation.

Police obtained the original cheques and relevant documentation from the bank where the 73-year-old deposited the amount in a personal account.

The 49-year-old accountant’s remand was renewed for another eight days for the fourth time earlier this week, while her 63-year-old husband was also remanded for eight days on Saturday.

The 63-year-old was arrested when his signature was found at the back of forged cheques of the group that were issued in the name of himself, the 49-year-old accountant as well as in the names of former and current employees of the company worth more than €20,000.

Investigators are still taking statements in relation to the case, while according to sources the accounting checks are currently focused on some of the group’s companies while for others investigations have yet to begin.

The total amount under investigation so far is around €4.5 million, investigators have said.

