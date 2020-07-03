News Local Father of woman accountant remanded for Limassol funds embezzlement

Father of woman accountant remanded for Limassol funds embezzlement

The Limassol District Court has remanded in custody for seven days the 73-year-old father of a 49-year-old woman accountant of a Limassol group of companies in relation to a case of forged money transfer orders worth millions of euros, the CNA reports.

According to the written testimony of an expert who is examining the company’s accounts, between the years 2017-2020 a total of 50 forged cheques were issued worth €60,105 in the name of the 73-year-old with no supporting documentation.

Police obtained the original cheques and relevant documentation from the bank where the 73-year-old deposited the amount in a personal account.

The 49-year-old accountant’s remand was renewed for another eight days for the fourth time earlier this week, while her 63-year-old husband was also remanded for eight days on Saturday.

The 63-year-old was arrested when his signature was found at the back of forged cheques of the group that were issued in the name of himself, the 49-year-old accountant as well as in the names of former and current employees of the company worth more than €20,000.

Investigators are still taking statements in relation to the case, while according to sources the accounting checks are currently focused on some of the group’s companies while for others investigations have yet to begin. 

The total amount under investigation so far is around €4.5 million, investigators have said.

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleHousehold saving rate all time high at 16.9% in the euro area
Next articleLimassol: Man arrested for assault, robbery of 68-year-old – UPDATE

Top Stories

Local

Ministry updates list of countries for travel to Cyprus – Israel in Category C

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry on Friday issued a revised list of countries regarding their epidemiological risk as regards coronavirus for travel purposes, moving Israel from...
Read more
Local

No new Coronavirus cases for second consecutive day

Josephine Koumettou -
No new coronavirus cases were reported in Cyprus on Friday after 1538 tests, which means the total number remains at 999 for the second...
Read more
Local

New yellow warning; temperatures at 42 C on Saturday

Josephine Koumettou -
The Department of Meteorology issued on Friday another yellow alert for extremely high temperatures on Saturday. The alert is in force from 11 am until...
Read more
Local

Limassol Wine Festival cancelled for 6th time since 1961

Josephine Koumettou -
Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides said on Friday that the municipal council has decided to cancel the city's wine festival for 2020 due to Coronavirus,...
Read more
World

Gilead’s COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance

Josephine Koumettou -
The European Commission said on Friday it had given conditional approval for the use of antiviral remdesivir in severe COVID-19 patients following an accelerated review process,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Cyprus sprouts with cream and prosciutto

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a big, deep frying pan, fry the prosciutto in the olive oil, on medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic...
Read more
Local Food

Pork burger with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and anchovies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all the ingredients together with the mince in a bowl, and combine well. Divide into 4 balls and form the burgers. Warm a griddle/pan...
Read more
Local Food

Sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the lamb cauls with plenty of cold water and let them settle in water and vinegar for a little while. Soak the bread crumbs...
Read more
Local Food

Loukaniko Pitsilias – Pitsilia Sausage

Andreas Nicolaides -
Pitsilia sausage is produced in the Pitsilia region from pork minced meat that is “cooked” ( matured) in the dry red wine of the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Ministry updates list of countries for travel to Cyprus – Israel in Category C

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry on Friday issued a revised list of countries regarding their epidemiological risk as regards coronavirus for travel purposes, moving Israel from...
Read more
Local

No new Coronavirus cases for second consecutive day

Josephine Koumettou -
No new coronavirus cases were reported in Cyprus on Friday after 1538 tests, which means the total number remains at 999 for the second...
Read more
Local

New yellow warning; temperatures at 42 C on Saturday

Josephine Koumettou -
The Department of Meteorology issued on Friday another yellow alert for extremely high temperatures on Saturday. The alert is in force from 11 am until...
Read more
Local

Limassol Wine Festival cancelled for 6th time since 1961

Josephine Koumettou -
Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides said on Friday that the municipal council has decided to cancel the city's wine festival for 2020 due to Coronavirus,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros