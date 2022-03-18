 Father of infant that died to go to court while the mother was released

The 37-year-old father who admitted causing the death of his three-month-old child will appear before the Limassol Assizes Court on 14 April. The policemen of the Limassol CID requested that the man remains in prison until the beginning of the trial and his lawyer did not object.

As far as the mother is concerned, according to philenews information, she was released without being charged.

It is reminded that the father had admitted that on the night of 2 March he came home tired from work and the baby was crying non-stop. As he said, at some point he shook it intensely to stop. According to a post mortem the baby’s death was due to a head injury from violent shaking.