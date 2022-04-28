NewsLocalFather of infant does not accept charges of homicide

Father of infant does not accept charges of homicide

Father of an infant that died in March at the Makarion Hospital due to traumatic brain injury caused by the father who shook the baby violently, did not accept the charges of homicide.

The accused yesterday appeared before the Limassol Assizes Court and refused the charges of homicide so the court now set a new date on 19 September while the father was taken back to jail.

It is reminded that the father had admitted that on the night of 2 March he came home tired from work and the baby was crying non-stop. As he said, at some point he shook it intensely to stop. According to a post mortem the baby’s death was due to a head injury from violent shaking.

By gavriella
