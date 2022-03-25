NewsLocalFather cries out for help to bring back son trapped in Philippines

Father cries out for help to bring back son trapped in Philippines

Philippines Boy
Philippines Boy

The issue of the return of 18-year-old Jason Kynigopoulos  who remains trapped in the Philippines with expired travel documents remains unresolved and his Cypriot father is exacerbated, Philenews reports.

“They have forgotten my boy, now with the war in Ukraine the whole issue is not on anyone’s agenda…but Jason is trapped and needs help, he can’t cope with the situation,” Yiannis Kynigopoulos also said.

The father is trying since last March to repatriate his son who was abandoned in the far away country by his Philippino mother.

And he blames the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Directorate of Consular Affairs for the failed attempt saying the competent office did not show the necessary zeal for Jason to return to Cyprus.

The authorities in Philippines are now asking for documents to prove that his mother is from the Philippines and for Jason to go to court to prove he is half Filipino.

This is the only way for him to be  removed from the stop list as well as to prove he is not is an illegal immigrant.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCyprus celebrates Greek Independence Day from Ottoman Empire
Next articleAnastasiades: Cyprus must find its place in renewed peace architecture

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros