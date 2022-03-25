Father cries out for help to bring back son trapped in Philippines

The issue of the return of 18-year-old Jason Kynigopoulos who remains trapped in the Philippines with expired travel documents remains unresolved and his Cypriot father is exacerbated, Philenews reports.

“They have forgotten my boy, now with the war in Ukraine the whole issue is not on anyone’s agenda…but Jason is trapped and needs help, he can’t cope with the situation,” Yiannis Kynigopoulos also said.

The father is trying since last March to repatriate his son who was abandoned in the far away country by his Philippino mother.

And he blames the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Directorate of Consular Affairs for the failed attempt saying the competent office did not show the necessary zeal for Jason to return to Cyprus.

The authorities in Philippines are now asking for documents to prove that his mother is from the Philippines and for Jason to go to court to prove he is half Filipino.

This is the only way for him to be removed from the stop list as well as to prove he is not is an illegal immigrant.