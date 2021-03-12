Father convicted for raping his own daughter

The Criminal Court convicted a man to 15 years in prison for raping his own daughter.

The man appealed to the Supreme Court claiming that the first instance court had wrongly convicted him, without evidence, since as he said the testimony of the complainant was not credible. However, the Supreme Court rejected his appeal.

The offences took place between 2010 and 2013, when the complainant was 9-12 years old. The mother of victim was working two jobs and was absent from the house a lot. As a result the victim stayed alone with the father for long periods of times.

The couple’s relations were very bad and the accused often hit his wife and children.

For a while the victim was afraid to say anything because she was afraid, since the accused was threatening to kill both her and her mother. In the end however, she revealed her secret.