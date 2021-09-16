Father and son intubated at Nicosia General Hospital

A father and his son, 63 and 33 are intubated at the Nicosia General Hospital due to Covid-19.

As Amalia Hadjiyianni, Scientific Director of the Famagusta and Larnaca hospitals, said they were initially taken to the Famagusta General Hospital that is operating as a Reference Hospital for Covid-19, but then it was deemed necessary to transfer them to Nicosia due to the fact that their health condition worsened. The mother had also been treated at the Famagusta Hospital but her health condition is better and has already been.

Hadjiyianni said that currently there are 23 patients at the Reference Hospital, including five in the Increased Care Unit. The youngest patient is 43 years old and the oldest is 92. The patients’ median age is 63 years. She noted that 80% of the patients are not vaccinated.