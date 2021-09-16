NewsLocalFather and son intubated at Nicosia General Hospital

Father and son intubated at Nicosia General Hospital

A father and his son, 63 and 33 are intubated at the Nicosia General Hospital due to Covid-19.

As Amalia Hadjiyianni, Scientific Director of the Famagusta and Larnaca hospitals, said they were initially taken to the Famagusta General Hospital that is operating as a Reference Hospital for Covid-19, but then it was deemed necessary to transfer them to Nicosia due to the fact that their health condition worsened. The mother had also been treated at the Famagusta Hospital but her health condition is better and has already been.

Hadjiyianni said that currently there are 23 patients at the Reference Hospital, including five in the Increased Care Unit. The youngest patient is 43 years old and the oldest is 92. The patients’ median age is 63 years. She noted that 80% of the patients are not vaccinated.

By gavriella
Previous articleLimited visibility in highway due to heavy rain
Next articleHighway leading to Larnaca Airport closed due to accident

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros