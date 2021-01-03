Father and son beaten in Palodia, following an explosion

Police are investigating a case of assault, after a father and son were beaten by six hooded youths outside their home in Palodia.

According to a police report, the incident took place following an explosion in the area.

A 23 year old resident came out of his home to see what had happened but also protect his vehicle, when he came face to face with the group of the six hooden youths.

He was then attacked and beaten, while his father was also assaulted when he rushed out of the house to help his son.

The attackers motives remain unknown.

The Limassol CID are investigating assault with grievous bodily harm.