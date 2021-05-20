NewsLocalFather and son arrested for 10 kilos of cannabis, amount of 17,695...

Father and son arrested for 10 kilos of cannabis, amount of 17,695 euros

24 year old jailed for seven months for drunk driving

The Limassol district Court issued an arrest warrant against two people arrested for the case of the 10 kilos of drugs and the amount of 17,695 euros.

According to information of philenews it is a father and his step son.

The two men do not cooperate with the authorities while they have invoked their right to silence.

It is reminded that Anti-Narcotics Unit (YKAN) yesterday found and confiscated in Limassol a large quantity of cannabis, exceeding 10 kilos.

Read More: YKAN finds more than 10 kilos of cannabis, amount of 17,695 euros

By gavriella
