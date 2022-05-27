Father allegedly shoots son after heated argument in their Pyrga home

NewsLocalFather allegedly shoots son after heated argument in their Pyrga home

Police are investigating an attempted murder case after a 69-year-old man late on Thursday allegedly shot and injured his son in their home in Pyrga village after a heated argument over money.

Both the father who suffered minor head injuries and the 45-year-old son who was wounded in the shoulder are now hospitalized, police also said.

Remand procedures on Friday were carried out at Larnaca General Hospital where the father is under treatment.

The father on Thursday evening turned himself over to Kofinou police station telling officers he had just shot his son in the head.

The son who was actually wounded in the shoulder has underwent surgery and his condition is described as non life-threatening.

The head injuries the father had sustained were apparently during a tussle when his second son tried to disarm him.

By Annie Charalambous
