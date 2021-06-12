Fate of coronavirus fines issued lately, doubtful

The fate of thousands of fines issued in the last 15 months within the framework of the measures to contained the Covid-19 pandemic and remain unpaid is doubtful.

Many fines that have been issued to foreigners and have not been paid when they were due, ended up in court but it has not been possible to summon the persons involved. Consequently, the cases are withdrawn.

Other fines not paid by citizens are ready to be sent to Court, however, issues regarding their constitutionality are pending since several lawyers have disputed the legality of decrees issued by the Health Minister since they have not gone through the Parliament.

The problem is, if the decrees are found to be unconstitutional, what will happen with people who have already paid their fines.