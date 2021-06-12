NewsLocalFate of coronavirus fines issued lately, doubtful

Fate of coronavirus fines issued lately, doubtful

The fate of thousands of fines issued in the last 15 months within the framework of the measures to contained the Covid-19 pandemic and remain unpaid is doubtful.

Many fines that have been issued to foreigners and have not been paid when they were due, ended up in court but it has not been possible to summon the persons involved. Consequently, the cases are withdrawn.

Other fines not paid by citizens are ready to be sent to Court, however, issues regarding their constitutionality are pending since several lawyers have disputed the legality of decrees issued by the Health Minister since they have not gone through the Parliament.

The problem is, if the decrees are found to be unconstitutional, what will happen with people who have already paid their fines.

By gavriella
Previous articleMED 7 Ministers express grave concern regarding violations in Varosha
Next articleCounterfeit 20-euro bills circulating in Limassol

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros