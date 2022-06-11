NewsLocalFatal road accident in Sotira, as 52 year old moped driver killed

Fatal road accident in Sotira, as 52 year old moped driver killed

Andreas Filippou from Sotira is the victim of the latest fatal road accident which happened at eight this morning on a turn from the main Sotira industrial road in the Famagusta district.

According to a police report, the 52 year old was driving a moped when he was hit and run over by a saloon car being by a 46 year old, heading to the Sotira-Liopetri street.

Filippou suffered critical injuries and succumbed at the Famagusta General hospital.

The driver underwent a breathalyzer test with a zero indication.

Famagusta traffic are investigating the cause of the accident.

By Constantinos Tsintas
