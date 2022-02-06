NewsLocalFatal accident on Platres-Limassol road, speeding the cause (update)

Fatal accident on Platres-Limassol road, speeding the cause (update)

A 32 year old man lost his life early last night in a horrific crash on the Platres-Limassol road, in another fatal accident caused by speeding.

Yiorgos Akritidis, a Limassol resident, was killed instantly when he lost control of the vehicle on a turn near the Lania police station, veered off the road and hit a tree.

The accident happened around nine in the evening.

The 32 year old, who was not wearing a seat belt, was trapped in the wreckage and the fire service was called to the scene.

He was rushed to the Limassol General where the on duty ER doctor pronounced him dead on arrival.

Police said that despite the force of the crash, a seat belt could well have saved the man’s life.

He did try to avoid the accident, as indicated by skid marks on the road, but his speed was just too high.

Akritidis has having dinner with friends at a restaurant in the area.

By Constantinos Tsintas
