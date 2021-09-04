Fatal accident at Akrotiri; British soldier dead

NewsLocalFatal accident at Akrotiri; British soldier dead

A fatal accident occurred early this morning at the Kolossi-Akrotiri road of the Limassol district and as a result a British soldier serving at the Akritori Bases died.

According to an announcement of the British Bases he was a soldier serving at the British Forces of Cyprus.

The first information noted that under conditions that are being investigated the driver lost control of the vehicle and as a result he crashed into some trees.

The Fire Service was called to the scene to free the three passengers of the vehicle who were transferred to a private clinic where the death of one was ascertained. The others are being hospitalized. The British Bases are investigating the causes of the tragic accident.

