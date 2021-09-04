NewsLocalFata accident occurs in Nicosia district early this morning

Fata accident occurs in Nicosia district early this morning

A fatal accident occurred early in morning at the Arediou-Kato Moni road and as a result a 47-year-old lost his life.

According to first information, the accident took place just after 2 when under conditions that are being investigated two vehicles collided and then crashed into a truck.

All drivers were injured and transferred to the Nicosia General Hospital where the death of the 47-year-old was ascertained.

The road had been closed for a while but now is opened again.

Drivers are advised to be particularly careful.

