Having many years of experience in the catering business, Fat Fish, the seafood restaurant with unique flavors from the Mediterranean, has created its own identity on the Limassol coast, on the ground floor of the Limassol Nautical Club and within breathing distance from the sea.

Aromas and flavours from Cyprus and Greece, the only view being the endless blue sea, in a modest and familiar environment with warm hospitality comprise the main features of the Fat Fish restaurant.