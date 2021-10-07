Far right Elam expels controversial MP Andreas Themistocleous

Far right Elam on Thursday announced that controversial MP Andreas Themistocleous who was elected on their ticket in February’s election no longer belongs to the party’s rank.

And that House President Anita Demetriou should proceed with the necessary procedure of writing him off from their parliamentary group.

A week ago, Themistocleous was accused of disrupting a House committee meeting and insulting his colleagues and residents from Pyrgos who were there to discuss matters affecting them.

Themistocleous, a high school teacher, has been in the news for various controversial statements he made in the past as well as over insulting comments and actions against colleagues and not only.

In previous years, he was a member of parliament for ruling right-wing Disy party.

Whether his parliamentary seat will go back to Elam or not remains to be seen.