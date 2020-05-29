Fans watch a soccer match at a drive-in cinema in Prague

Fans watch a soccer match between Sparta Prague and Viktoria Plzen at a drive-in cinema, as the Czech top-tier soccer competition resumes after a two-month shutdown caused by the measures taken to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Prague, Czech Republic, May 27, 2020.
MORE PHOTOS
Protests continue in Minneapolis
People react as fire rages in the background while protests continue after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his...
Deer are seen around the grounds of Raby Castle
Deer are seen around the grounds of Raby Castle, Britain, May 27, 2020.
Ballgirls with gloves
Tennis - All-Czech Tennis Tournament - TK Sparta Prague, Prague, Czech Republic, May 26, 2020 Ballgirls wearing gloves hold balls during the match between...
“I can’t breathe”
People gather near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the...