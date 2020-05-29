Photos Fans watch a soccer match at a drive-in cinema in Prague

Fans watch a soccer match at a drive-in cinema in Prague

Fans watch a soccer match between Sparta Prague and Viktoria Plzen at a drive-in cinema, as the Czech top-tier soccer competition resumes after a two-month shutdown caused by the measures taken to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Prague, Czech Republic, May 27, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/David W Cerny TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

MORE PHOTOS

Photos

Protests continue in Minneapolis

Andreas Nicolaides -
People react as fire rages in the background while protests continue after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his...
Read more
Photos

Deer are seen around the grounds of Raby Castle

Andreas Nicolaides -
Deer are seen around the grounds of Raby Castle, Britain, May 27, 2020.
Read more
Photos

Ballgirls with gloves

Andreas Nicolaides -
Tennis - All-Czech Tennis Tournament - TK Sparta Prague, Prague, Czech Republic, May 26, 2020 Ballgirls wearing gloves hold balls during the match between...
Read more
Photos

“I can’t breathe”

Andreas Nicolaides -
People gather near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros