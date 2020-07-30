News World Famous face queue outside Madame in Tussauds London

Famous face queue outside Madame in Tussauds London

The waxworks of some current famous personalities have been prominently displayed in a queue outside Madame Tussauds in London and some are even decked out in protective masks.

The waxworks include the likes of the Queen, Prince Harry and his spouse Meghan Markle, David and Victoria Beckam, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and even that of Britain’s PM Boris Johnson makes an appearance.

Madame Tussauds London, Sea Life London Aquarium, The London Eye and The London Dungeon get set to reopen their doors for the first time since being shut down during the Covid-19 pandemic on Saturday, August 1.

They have been shut for just over 4 months now and Tim Waters, the general manager of Madame Tussauds, invites the public to come and enjoy a day both at the famous waxworks museum and the other venues, but advises visitors to pre-book due to limited capacity and that mask-wearing is required for all visits, and there will be temperature checks upon arrival.

Waters further reassures the public that they’ve been working really hard behind the scenes on health and safety to ensure that they open with the highest possible safety standards they can.

Source: Reuters London

By Maria Bitar
