A family tragedy took place early on Friday in the breakaway north with a 14-year-old boy and his parents found dead in their home in Lefkoniko village with gunshot wounds.

Turkish Cypriot reports have the teenager killing his parents while in bed around 3:30 am and then turning the firearm against him.

Reports, however, also have police still questioning the 18-year-old brother of the suspect and the family’s fourth member.