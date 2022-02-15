Family of 33-year-old woman against Larnaca General Hospital

Following the testimony of the husband of the 33-year-old woman, who died last Tuesday at the Larnaca General Hospital, many questions remain unanswered. The man said that his wife had been taken to the Hospital twice while the second time, they had had to wait more than two hours outside the hospital before she was admitted.

The family’s doctor spoke to Phileleftheros, saying that the girl had thrombophilia and had been vaccinated against Covid-19, 20 days before. Before her vaccination, she had mentioned her medical history.

A few days ago, her finger went black and she went to the Larnaca General Hospital where she was given Panadol and sent home. On Tuesday morning, she was not feeling well and her husband, put their two children in the car and took her to hospital at 08.00. He informed the doctors there that his wife was not well, that she was in pain but they were left waiting for two hours.

Finally he was given a wheelchair and transferred his wife in the hospital where after an MRI he was told that she had to be intubated. In the afternoon he was told his wife was dead.

The family yesterday requested a second post mortem in the presence of their own coronary doctor. They have also requested the appointment of a medical examiner to ascertain whether any crimes have been committed.

The Health Ministry will carry out a parallel investigation into the circumstances of the woman’s death.