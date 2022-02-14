Family of 33-year-old requests new post mortem

A request for a new post mortem to the body of the 33-year-old woman, who died last Tuesday at the Larnaca General Hospital, was submitted by the family, so that the coroner representing the family, Panicos Stavrianos, would be present.

The woman, who is from Greece, was taken to the ER of the Larnaca General Hospital on Tuesday at 08.00 with severe pain in the leg and difficulty in breathing. She was intubated but at 17.00 she died. Coroner Orthodoxos Orthodoxou carried out the post mortem.

The woman’s husband said there has been great delay at the hospital when the woman was transferred.

The investigators of the case will take testimonies of the doctors who treated the woman while a Medical Examiner will be appointed by the Health Ministry to assist the investigations.