Family Halloween party: sunny funny fest in Limassol on October 30-31

SunnyFunnyFest is coming! By popular demand there will be a children’s fest. Ready?! 👻 What do the family fests involve?

➖ Garage sale of autumn/winter children’s clothes within the Euro 1/5/10 range (very relevant for those of us going away for winter)

➖ Classy children’s goods market, toys, books (some of which we have exclusive access for in Cyprus)

➖Desserts, socialising, networking, children’s games, master classes, workshops…

Let’s make Halloween great again! As always, there is FREE entrance for families! Getting Dads to cut out Jack’s pumpkin is excellent entertainment for a Sunday evening!

When Saturday, October 30 from 12pm till late

Sunday, October 31 from 10am till 3pm

Where Agiou Neofytou 3, Limassol 3036

