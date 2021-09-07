Families welcome U.S. troops returning from Afghanistan

Families of about 140 soldiers from the 4th battalion, 31st infantry and based out of Fort Drum army base in upstate New York – welcomed their loved ones home on Monday (September 6) after a nine month deployment in Afghanistan.

“We’re so excited to have him back home,” said Jena Brown, the wife of Captain Swasey Brown. “I know Sady (daughter) missed him, you know, I know he missed being home with her and miss seeing the new one (son Quentin).”

Brown’s unit – known as the Polar Bears, provided security for ‘retrograde,’ or defensive, forces in Afghanistan when the Taliban captured the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Most the soldiers, who arrived at Fort Drum on Monday, left the country soon after.

They flew to the United States from Germany.