Famagusta residents demand national strategy on ghost town of Varosha

Famagusta Municipality officials will meet with President Nicos Anastasiades next Monday to call for a national strategy on the ghost city of Varosha in view of imminent provocative actions by the Turkish side.

The government has already slammed Turkish plans to reopen Varosha, which was abandoned by Greek Cypriot residents 47 years ago following the Turkish army occupation of the north of the divided island.

For the first time since the 1974 invasion, members of the public were permitted last October to access the beach of once cosmopolitan Varosha in the breakaway north.

Famagusta Mayor Simos Ioannou told CNA that they will ask for a national strategy in the case where the Turkish side asks the legal Greek Cypriot inhabitants to return to their town under Turkish Cypriot administration.

“This will be the biggest problem we will be confronted with…If there is no proper handling, a lot of problems will follow,” Ioannou said.

The mayor expects that the planned visit to the breakaway north of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on July 20, the anniversary of the Turkish invasion, goes hand in hand with moves on Varosha. That is why an anti-occupation protest is planned at the crossing of Derynia, which oversees the ghost town, on the night of July 19. Some protesters will stay there overnight, he added.

“We have to be prepared to respond to what Erdogan plans. We do not always have to be run after faits accomplis, we could be pro-active,” he added.