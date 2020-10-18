News Local Famagusta Reference Hospital now has 20 coronavirus patients

Famagusta Reference Hospital now has 20 coronavirus patients

A total of 20 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 are now getting treatment at Famagusta Reference Hospital, after eight new ones were admitted there late on Saturday and early on Sunday.

At the same time, two patients were discharged yesterday as their repeated COVID-19 tests were negative, according to CNA.

There is no patient at the Advanced Care Unit, but 50 people are currently at the Eden Rehabilitation Centre till their tests come back negative.

Cyprus on Saturday reported a new negative record of 202 cases.

Earlier the Government announced new measures for Limassol district and the extension of measures for all other districts in addition to Limassol and Nicosia.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that 70% of the cases of the last days are detected in Limassol. The decree for the measures in effect from today and for a period of 2 weeks, was issued yesterday.

In a press release issued following the announcement of the new cases, the Health Ministry urged the citizens to adhere to the rules and all the protocols and display a responsible stance because this is the key to managing the pandemic.

The Ministry said that the Track and Trace Unit comes in touch with all those who test positive but because the number of cases is increased, the Unit asks these people to electronically file all their contacts so they can be traced.

The Unit also asks the positive citizens to get in touch with their contacts and advise them to self-isolate until they are tested by the Unit officials.

Moreover the Ministry points out that whoever displays symptoms or is a close contact to someone who tested positive, should contact his/her GP immediately.

The figures show that most of the clusters start from social gatherings such as weddings, christenings and private parties and the Ministry calls on the citizens to be extra vigilant and follow the rules and protocols in place.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleA year on, Lebanon’s protests have faded and life has got worse
Next articleTurkish Cypriots voted in ‘presidential’ election that could determine Cyprus’ future

Top Stories

Local

Sixty-three new covid-19 cases in Cyprus on Sunday

Annie Charalambous -
The Health Ministry on Sunday announced 63 new Covid-19 cases, out of a total of 3,688 laboratory tests. This takes the Mediterranean island’s confirmed infections...
Read more
Local

Turkish Cypriots voted in ‘presidential’ election that could determine Cyprus’ future

Annie Charalambous -
Turkish Cypriots in the breakaway northern Cyprus on Sunday voted in a tight ‘presidential’ runoff where first indications have Ankara-backed Ersin Tatar leading the...
Read more
Local

Famagusta Reference Hospital now has 20 coronavirus patients

Annie Charalambous -
A total of 20 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 are now getting treatment at Famagusta Reference Hospital, after eight new ones were admitted...
Read more
World

A year on, Lebanon’s protests have faded and life has got worse

Annie Charalambous -
One year after Lebanese erupted in rage against politicians they blamed for economic collapse, squares once packed with angry demonstrators are empty and camps...
Read more
World

Trump and Biden try to woo early U.S. voters

Annie Charalambous -
U.S. presidential rivals Donald Trump and Joe Biden are court early voters as their campaigns step up events ahead of their final debate this...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Sixty-three new covid-19 cases in Cyprus on Sunday

Annie Charalambous -
The Health Ministry on Sunday announced 63 new Covid-19 cases, out of a total of 3,688 laboratory tests. This takes the Mediterranean island’s confirmed infections...
Read more
Local

Turkish Cypriots voted in ‘presidential’ election that could determine Cyprus’ future

Annie Charalambous -
Turkish Cypriots in the breakaway northern Cyprus on Sunday voted in a tight ‘presidential’ runoff where first indications have Ankara-backed Ersin Tatar leading the...
Read more
Local

US senior official in Cyprus to discuss security cooperation with Defence Minister

Annie Charalambous -
US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper on Monday is scheduled to meet Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides (photo) in Nicosia to...
Read more
Local

Police hand out 26 fines for violation of Covid-19 protocols

Annie Charalambous -
Police booked 15 establishments and 11 individuals in Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violations of Covid-19 protocols. They had carried out 1,019 inspections,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros