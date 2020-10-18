Famagusta Reference Hospital now has 20 coronavirus patients

A total of 20 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 are now getting treatment at Famagusta Reference Hospital, after eight new ones were admitted there late on Saturday and early on Sunday.

At the same time, two patients were discharged yesterday as their repeated COVID-19 tests were negative, according to CNA.

There is no patient at the Advanced Care Unit, but 50 people are currently at the Eden Rehabilitation Centre till their tests come back negative.

Cyprus on Saturday reported a new negative record of 202 cases.

Earlier the Government announced new measures for Limassol district and the extension of measures for all other districts in addition to Limassol and Nicosia.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that 70% of the cases of the last days are detected in Limassol. The decree for the measures in effect from today and for a period of 2 weeks, was issued yesterday.

In a press release issued following the announcement of the new cases, the Health Ministry urged the citizens to adhere to the rules and all the protocols and display a responsible stance because this is the key to managing the pandemic.

The Ministry said that the Track and Trace Unit comes in touch with all those who test positive but because the number of cases is increased, the Unit asks these people to electronically file all their contacts so they can be traced.

The Unit also asks the positive citizens to get in touch with their contacts and advise them to self-isolate until they are tested by the Unit officials.

Moreover the Ministry points out that whoever displays symptoms or is a close contact to someone who tested positive, should contact his/her GP immediately.

The figures show that most of the clusters start from social gatherings such as weddings, christenings and private parties and the Ministry calls on the citizens to be extra vigilant and follow the rules and protocols in place.