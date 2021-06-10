“Famagusta: Odyssey of the return” symposium at Rialto

Famagusta Municipality organizes a symposium on the 450 years from the Siege and Fall of Famagusta. The event will be coordinated by Dr Petros Papapolyviou, Associate Professor, Department of History and Archaeology, University of Cyprus

Speakers:

1. Dr Angel Nicolaou-Konnari – Associate Professor, Department of History and Archaeology, University of Cyprus. President of the Department.

“Famous Famagusta stands invincible | how could its sword be taken?”: The siege of Famagusta and its fall to the Ottomans (29 July 1570 – 5 August 1571).

2. Dr Michalis Olympios, Associate Professor, Department of History and Archaeology, University of Cyprus.

“Aphrodite meets Godfrey de Bouillon: a (very) brief chronicle of the medieval city of Famagusta through its monuments”.

3. Mimis Sophocleous, Director of Historical Archives and Research Centre of Limassol

“Famagusta on the cultural map of Cyprus: no longer a ghost city, but an imaginary city”.

The symposium will also be streamed online via Famagusta Municipality’s website

Duration: 150′

Free entrance. Tickets must be booked in advance.

When Thursday, June 24 at 7.30pm

Where Rialto Theatre, Limassol

