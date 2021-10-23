NewsLocalFamagusta Mayor and Municipal Council visits fenced off city in determined move

Famagusta Mayor and Municipal Council visits fenced off city in determined move

Varosha
Varosha

 

‘We’re ready to show that nothing divides us with the Turkish Cypriots and we can live together in accordance with Security Council resolutions on Famagusta’ said the occupied city’s mayor Simos Ioannou, following a touching visit to fenced off Varosha, where the Turkish side has been proceeding with works, in violation of the status quo.

Speaking at the Famagusta municipal gardens, Ioannou said that the Municipal Council wanted to see first hand which part of the town has opened up, what kind of work is taking place and ‘show the whole world that it belongs to us, the Famagustans’.

‘We came in peace to send out the message that we are read to solve the Cyprus issue and live together with the Turkish Cypriots’, the Famagusta Mayor said.

Responding to a remark that Turkish moves are becoming increasingly more provocative, Ioannou said that such actions was the work of those who want a two state solution.

He stressed that the municipality is constantly takin steps against Turkish actions and is planning to travel to London and Brussels.

20 out of the 26 members of the Famagusta municipal board visited the fenced off city, crossing over through the Dheryneia checkpoint.

By Constantinos Tsintas
