Famagusta kidney patients to go on indefinite strike

The kidney patients of Famagusta will go on an indefinite strike as of Thursday, 8 April, if their requests are not met.

In a letter the president of the kidney patients’ association sent to the Health Minister and other officials, he expressed his concern about the fact that dialysis unit is only working with one doctor until 15:00 and not on weekends. The rest of the days the doctor on duty of the Larnaca General Hospital is on call.

In case of an emergency, as he said 45 minutes are needed so that the patient will go to the Hospital to see a doctor.

As he said, the number of patients is increasing and it is urgently required that the Dialysis Unit in the area is expanded.