Famagusta Hospital has reached its full capacity with 75 COVID patients

Amalia Hadjiyianni, Scientific Director of the Famagusta and Larnaca hospitals, has said that the Famagusta General Hospital, which is operating as a coronavirus reference hospital, has reached its full capacity, with 75 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment.

In statements to CNA on Monday, Hadjiyianni said that the youngest patient is 23 years old and the oldest is 90. The patients` median age is 59 years.

“Only 8 of the patients treated at the hospital, have been vaccinated”, she stressed.

Hadjiyianni pointed out that the statistics have changed as regards the hospitalisations, since during this period the patients are mainly between 50 and 70 years old.

In addition, she said that they are suffering from severe pneumonia, while there is a rapid deterioration of their respiratory function and as a result many of them need to be intubated.

Referring to the Delta variant, she said that it is more transmissible and called upon citizens to get vaccinated adding that the Walk-In vaccination centers are convenient since no prior appointment is needed for inoculations.

Among those being treated, she said, there are some tourists.