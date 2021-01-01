News Local Famagusta hospital covid patients rise to 71, 163 island wide

Famagusta hospital covid patients rise to 71, 163 island wide

 

The number of patients being treated for covid at Famagusta hospital, the referral institution, has risen to 71.

Five of them are in more serious condition and are being treated in the Increased Care Unit.

Covid patients being treated in hospitals across Cyprus are now 163, with more than 45 in critical or serious condition.

6 patients died yesterday, all with underlying conditions, raising the number of deaths in Cyprus to 125.

45 people are being hosted at the Eden Resort Rehabilitation Centre in Tersefanou and will remain there until they are covid-free.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleWHO approves Pfizer-Biontech vaccine for emergency use
Next articleWith little ado, a divided United Kingdom casts off into the Brexit unknown

Top Stories

World

N.Korea’s Kim marks new year with letter, visit to rulers’ tomb, still says no covid cases

Constantinos Tsintas -
  North Korean leader Kim Jong Un marked the new year with a letter to the country’s citizens and a visit the tomb of his...
Read more
Local

Watch out for fireplace maintenance-2 fires caused by violations

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Two fires broke out just before midnight on New Year's Eve, in Aradippou and Strovolos, caused by fireplace malfunctions. At around ten thirty, the fire...
Read more
Photos

Countdown clock in Times Square during the virtual New Year’s Eve event

Andreas Nicolaides -
Confetti flies around the ball and countdown clock in Times Square during the virtual New Year's Eve event following the outbreak of the coronavirus...
Read more
World

Subdued Brazil New Year celebrations met with silence in COVID-19 ward

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Brazilians saw in 2021 with fireworks under unusual social distancing measures, while in a hospital intensive care ward outside Sao Paulo, doctors tending COVID-19...
Read more
World

In northern France, first trucks cross new customs border with UK

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Moments after Britain completed its divorce with the European Union, the first trucks hauling goods across the new customs border presented their clearance documents...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Watch out for fireplace maintenance-2 fires caused by violations

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Two fires broke out just before midnight on New Year's Eve, in Aradippou and Strovolos, caused by fireplace malfunctions. At around ten thirty, the fire...
Read more
Local

President points finger at Eide for spreading two-state solution ‘fiction’

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The former UN special envoy for the Cyprus issue Espen Barth Eide is the one who spread the unfounded 'fiction' that he supported a...
Read more
Local

Dozens burn mopeds, injure fireman, police fire warning shot

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Dozens of youths in the Famagusta district just thought to usher in the New Year by carrying and burning a number of mopeds in...
Read more
Local

It’s a boy! Michalis the first baby of the New Year

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A boy born in Nicosia is the first baby of 2021. Michalis was delivered at the Ledra private clinic in Nicosia, 13 minutes past midnight...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros