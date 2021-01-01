Famagusta hospital covid patients rise to 71, 163 island wide

The number of patients being treated for covid at Famagusta hospital, the referral institution, has risen to 71.

Five of them are in more serious condition and are being treated in the Increased Care Unit.

Covid patients being treated in hospitals across Cyprus are now 163, with more than 45 in critical or serious condition.

6 patients died yesterday, all with underlying conditions, raising the number of deaths in Cyprus to 125.

45 people are being hosted at the Eden Resort Rehabilitation Centre in Tersefanou and will remain there until they are covid-free.