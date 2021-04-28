NewsLocal“Famagusta for Cyprus” initiative sends letter to UN Secretary General

“Famagusta for Cyprus” initiative sends letter to UN Secretary General

In a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the “Famagusta for Cyprus” initiative suggested that the both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots co-sign the Guterres framework as an interim agreement. As the movement said this is a final effort aiming to reunify our country.

It is also noted that among the citizens of both communities of the island there is a large group that accepts a solution based on a Bizonal Bicommunal Federation with political equality as expressed in the parameters of the Framework presented by the UN Secretary General at Crans-Montana.

The Movement also noted that the time has come for the UN and the EU to exercise pressure on the sides to accept a solution based on the principles that have been negotiated.

By gavriella
Previous articleSingle parents say system protecting women is insufficient
Next articleEconomic Sentiment in April improved significantly before the announcement of new COVID measures

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros