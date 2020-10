The number of Covid 19 patients being treated at the Famagusta General, the referral hospital for coronavirus, remained at 24, (22 yesterday) four of which in the Increased Care Unit.

Their condition is described as stable.

A further two patients remain intubated at the Nicosia General ICU.

Fifty nine people are being hosted at the Eden Resort Rehabilitation Centre in Tersefanou and will remain on site for the duration of the virus incubation period of two weeks, in accordance to the protocols.