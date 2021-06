Police are looking for information that could help locate the three people whose photos are being published in relation with a case under investigation by the Famagusta CID.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Famagusta CID on 23-803040, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

Note: the photo of wanted persons can only be published for the purpose it is published. Any subsequent publication may go against the provisions of the legislation on personal data.