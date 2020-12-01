Famagusta area records most positive covid cases, Limassol is second-placed

Famagusta district is of concern as regards the state of play of positive coronavirus cases since its upward trend has continued, according to latest epidemiological data.

The data was presented on Tuesday by the island’s health experts and advisors of the government.

Famagusta is first placed with 452.3 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants this week compared to last week’s 383.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Second placed is Limassol district but with a new decrease – 428.7 per 100,000 inhabitants this week compared to last week’s 465.9 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Nicosia, the capital, recorded a new negative record with 335.1 per 100,000 this week against last week’s 284.1 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Larnaca has 376 patients per 100,000 inhabitants while Paphos is now in the last place with just 123 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Member of the health experts’ team, Dr. Giorgos Nikolopoulos, told a press conference in Nicosia that the situation in Cyprus is still under control.

But they are still concerned over Famagusta’s epidemiological curve, and not so preoccupied over the virus transmission in Limassol and Paphos which is decreasing.

In three other districts – Nicosia, Larnaca and free Famagusta, the numbers are increasing but not an alarming rate.

He also said the percentage of positivity, the stabilization of the epidemiological burden, but also the number of patients are criteria behind the next decisions to be taken on restrictive measures aiming to curb the spread.