Fallen from grace former Kiti bishop refuses to leave holy place’s premises

The trial before an Assize court of former Kiti bishop Chrysostomos for alleged rape has begun but the 83-year-old fallen from grace clergyman refuses to leave the bishopric’s premises.

Even though his replacement has already been appointed, Philenews reported on Thursday.

New Kiti Bishop Nektarios on Wednesday issued a statement informing the public that “the offices of the Holy Bishopric of Kiti are temporarily transferred to the Cultural Center of the Holy Monastery of Agios Georgios Kontou”.

Street signs have also been placed directing the faithful to the temporary seat of the Bishopric and the situation is not expected to change while the former bishop is still alive. Or until he is convicted by the court, that is.

The former bishop categorically denies the accusations filed by a woman allegedly assaulted between April 1 and 30, 2011. The reported assault had taken at his place of work at the time – that is the bishopric in Larnaca.

He is also due to appear before court for a case of indecent assault of a second woman that was allegedly committed in November 1981. At the time, the woman was only 16 and the second case’s trial date is set for June 8.

The former high-ranking clergyman is not in custody but free on €50,000 bail and with his travel documents handed in.