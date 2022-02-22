Fake doctor cheating citizens about so-called traffic accidents arrested

Michalis Nicolaou, spokesman of the Paphos CID, said that following a coordinated operation, with the collaboration of a banking institution, a potential victim and the police, they managed to arrest a 34-year-old man who was getting money from unsuspecting victims supposedly for the treatment of relatives.

In two cases the 34-year-old got 7,000 and 10,000 euros, while in the above case he was going to get another 20,000 euros.

When interrogated the suspect provided some claims which are being investigated.

Nicolaou said that in recent days the Police have received several complaints by citizens who receive calls by unidentified persons trying to cheat them and get money.